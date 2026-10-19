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Tiger in Maha's Beed forests after nearly a century

Mon, 19 October 2026
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17:02
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Amid attempts to increase the dwindling numbers of tigers,  a tiger was spotted in Maharashtra's Beed forests after a century.

A forest official informed that the four-year-old tiger was captured on camera traps in the Brahmgaon forest range of Ashti tehsil in August. Later, the big cat was seen heading toward Patoda tehsil.

The range forest officer Amol Munde said that the tiger weighing around 200 kg, set out from the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal three years ago, travelling through Chandrapur, Dharashiv, Latur, and Ahilyanagar districts before entering Beed, where camera traps captured its movement on August 20 in the Brahmgaon forest range.

The official noted that the sighting is significant as it marks the first recorded presence of a tiger in the Ashti and Patoda forest areas since the 1910s and 1920s.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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