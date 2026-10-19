Three including minor arrested for brandishing swords at garba event

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Two people were arrested for allegedly displaying swords and terrorising people at a garba event in Varap village, Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra.A minor has also been detained.The Thane rural police officials said the three had swords which they carried into the area where couples and children were celebrating Navratri, causing panic.Kalyan Taluka police station senior inspector Mukesh Dhage said that a team of policemen were alerted about and arrested Mahesh Jaiswar and Ayush Pandey.