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The 53-year-old 'face of France's youth protests'

Mon, 19 October 2026
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Image: Bally Bagayoko, mayor of Saint-Denis, is evacatuated amid clashes between protesters and French police. Photo: Abdul Saboor/Reuters
Image: Bally Bagayoko, mayor of Saint-Denis, is evacatuated amid clashes between protesters and French police. Photo: Abdul Saboor/Reuters
The nationwide protests over education and the cost of living spiralled into violence and loot across different cities and towns of France.

In central France, rioters set fire to Limoges's historic town hall, leaving it almost gutted.

The New York Times newspaper gave a face to the protestors leader by stating, "The 53-year old in a Suit Who's the Face of France's Youth Protests."
 
Bally Bagayoko is the La France Insoumise (LFI) party mayor of Saint-Denis located in northern suburbs of Paris.

Born in 1973, Bagayoko grew up in a housing project in St-Denis.

He was the second of eight children to parents from Mali in Africa which was a French colony till 1960.

'France Unbowed' (LFI) is a Left wing political party of France which was launched in 2016.

It aims to implement the eco-socialist and democratic socialist program in France.

Taking to his X account, Bally Bagayoko wrote, "If we do nothing, we are lax; if we act, we are accused of wanting to impose Sharia law. When will there be sanctions for the racists who spend their time spreading disinformation to propagate hate?"

In another statement on 'X' he wrote, "I see families who count every euro, retirees who give up on heating, young people who are constantly told there's no money. No money? Corporate dividends are breaking records and the biggest fortunes are exploding. The crisis isn't the same for everyone: an opportunity for a few, a punishment for all the others. The alternative won't come from above. It will come from us, from working-class neighbourhoods, from those who keep this country running. It's time."

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