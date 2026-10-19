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Tenants shoot Bengaluru advocate over rent dispute

Mon, 19 October 2026
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11:43
Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Following a dispute, two tenants shot dead a 42-year-old advocate, Manjunath, in Bengaluru. 

As per the police officials, the dispute was over the non-payment of rent.

The police officials said that the two accused work at delivery boys.

An hour before the shooting, an argument had allegedly broken out between the advocate and the accused about over non-payment of rent.

A resident of Pattandur Agrahara, Manjunath was found dead around midnight on October 18, Sunday. 

The police informed that the advocate died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. After the firing, the accused fled the scene.

Whitefield police station has registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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