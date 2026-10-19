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'Suryaa' teaser unveiled on Sunny Deol's birthday

Mon, 19 October 2026
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Marking veteran actor Sunny Deol's birthday on Monday, the makers of Suryaa unveiled its teaser. 

Opening against the backdrop of a deeply personal loss, the teaser establishes a man carrying the scars of his past before pulling him into a disturbing chain of events connected to the medical system. 

What initially appears to be personal soon begins to reveal something far bigger, as Suryaa starts questioning what others have accepted and uncovers a shocking truth buried beneath a seemingly legitimate system, as per the makers.


Suryaa also stars Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanushree Chakraborty, Manish Wadhwa, Tinu Anand, Virti Vaghani, Jisshu Sengupta, Khalid Siddiqui, Anoop Trivedi and Rohit Tiwari. 

It is scheduled to be released on November 20.

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