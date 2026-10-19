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SRK-curated music festival UNIFYD to feature Arijit, Sonu, Karan

Mon, 19 October 2026
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Pic: Kind courtesy Waves India/Instagram
Pic: Kind courtesy Waves India/Instagram
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced the music festival UNIFYD, which is set to be held in Abu Dhabi on March 20 and will feature over 15 artists.

The lineup includes singer Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, and Karan Aujla, among others. The event is curated by Khan and will be held in Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Khan shared the announcement with a post on his X handle on Monday, which featured a list of the artists who will perform at the venue. The tickets will be available on the District app.


"For the first time ever, over 15 artists across multiple stages, coming together for one extraordinary day. Don't miss your chance to be part of UNIFYD," read the caption.

"20 March 2027 | Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Download the District app to book your tickets," it added.

The list also includes the names of Shalmali Kholgade, Simran Choudhary and Boh!B.

Khan will next feature in King

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and reunites the actor with the filmmaker after 2023's film Pathaan. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan.

The film is produced under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. 

Khan hasn't appeared in any film after 2023's Dunki

Khan had a cameo in Aryan Khan's Netflix satirical series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which released in 2025.

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