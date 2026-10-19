SRK-curated music festival UNIFYD to feature Arijit, Sonu, Karan

For the first time ever, over 15 artists across multiple stages, coming together for one extraordinary day.



Don't miss your chance to be part of UNIFYD!



20 March 2027 | Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi, UAE



Download the District app to book your tickets!



#UNIFYD #MusicFestival pic.x.com/nsZyeUhQBR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2026





The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and reunites the actor with the filmmaker after 2023's film Pathaan. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan.



The film is produced under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.





Khan hasn't appeared in any film after 2023's Dunki.





Khan had a cameo in Aryan Khan's Netflix satirical series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which released in 2025.

"For the first time ever, over 15 artists across multiple stages, coming together for one extraordinary day. Don't miss your chance to be part of UNIFYD," read the caption."20 March 2027 | Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Download the District app to book your tickets," it added.The list also includes the names of Shalmali Kholgade, Simran Choudhary and Boh!B.Khan will next feature in