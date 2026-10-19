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Some Parts Of India Face Overlap Of Floods And Droughts

Mon, 19 October 2026
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Vulnerability to two seemingly contrasting extremes -- floods and droughts -- has intensified across several parts of India, with an increasing concentration of districts facing multiple and overlapping pressures, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.

Titled From single to compound hazards: How flood and drought vulnerabilities have intensified across India, the study found that a substantial share of districts exhibited heightened susceptibility to the two hydrological extremes.

'By 2011, more than one-fifth of the country's districts were classified as highly vulnerable to floods, while nearly one-fifth showed high vulnerability to drought. The combined assessment further highlights the growing prominence of multi-hazard vulnerability, with more than one in every ten districts positioned towards the higher end of the Multi-Hazard Vulnerability Index (MHVI),' it said.

The MHVI identifies areas where underlying social, demographic and physical vulnerabilities to both extremes are converging.

The research indicated that these changes are not unifor­mly distributed across India, but a growing concentration of multi-hazard hotspots was observed particularly across eastern and northern India.

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar and Jharkhand showed increases in both flood and drought vulnerability in different districts.

UP, Bihar and West Bengal were at the higher end of vulnerability for both hazards.

"Floods and droughts are often treated as separate risks, but their consequences are experienced by communities within the same social

and physical systems," said Mohit Mohanty, associate professor at IIT Roorkee, who led the study. Vulnerability to these extremes is changing and, in several regions, increasingly overlapping, he added.

-- Ananya Podder, Business Standard

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