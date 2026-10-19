Shabana Azmi: 'Yes, I Am A Muslim But...'

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Image: Shabana Azmi, Photo Courtesy, Shabana Azmi/Instagram





--Rediff Movies

Shabana Azmi spoke out about embracing the Muslim culture without practicing the religion, and why faith should remain a personal choice.Speaking to thepodcast, Shabana said, 'Yes, I am a Muslim. I love the Eid festival, the food, the Muslim culture but we don't offer.'Asked when her first brush came with religion and God, Shabana said, 'It never came. My father (poet Kaifi Azmi) was an atheist. My mother (actress Shaukat Azmi) used to practice somewhat but not seriously. Her religious practice was when we used to travel, she used to tie an amulet on our hands and used to say Mashallah and Inshallah.''She added, 'The concept of God is very private matter and the State shouldn't get involved in it. If you do puja and you feel good, I don't have any problem with it at all.'