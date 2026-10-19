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Shabana Azmi: 'Yes, I Am A Muslim But...'

Mon, 19 October 2026
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Image: Shabana Azmi, Photo Courtesy, Shabana Azmi/Instagram
Image: Shabana Azmi, Photo Courtesy, Shabana Azmi/Instagram
Shabana Azmi spoke out about embracing the Muslim culture without practicing the religion, and why faith should remain a personal choice. 

Speaking to the Brut India podcast, Shabana said, 'Yes, I am a Muslim. I love the Eid festival, the food, the Muslim culture but we don't offer namaz.'

Asked when her first brush came with religion and God, Shabana said, 'It never came.  My father (poet Kaifi Azmi) was an atheist. My mother (actress Shaukat Azmi) used to practice somewhat but not seriously. Her religious practice was when we used to travel, she used to tie an amulet on our hands and used to say Mashallah and Inshallah.''

She added, 'The concept of God is very private matter and the State shouldn't get involved in it. If you do puja and you feel good, I don't have any problem with it at all.'

--Rediff Movies

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