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Say no to hot drinks!

Mon, 19 October 2026
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12:21
Photograph: Kind courtesy: Andrew Duthie/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy: Andrew Duthie/Wikimedia Commons
Steaming coffee. Garam, garam chai. Hot chocolate.

Avoid, please.

A latest Oxford study, published in the International Journal of Cancer in September 2026, looking at nearly a million people, strictly advises staying away from drinks above 65-70 degrees C as they increase the risk of oesophageal cancer. 

While warm drinks as opposed to very hot was far preferred as the risk is three times less.

Hot liquids damage the cells that line the food pipe. And the more of these you drink in a day, the worse it is for your oesophagus.

Cancer Research UK, according to BBC, suggests letting a drink cool till it was palatable and did not scald the throat. 

Temperatures of 40-60 degrees C are recommended.

Want to know more about India's beverage habits? Read: India's Biggest Coffee and Tea Drinkers

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