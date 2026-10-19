Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 94.92 against US dollar

18:26

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled lower by 3 paise for the day at 94.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a sharp fall in the domestic equity markets and a recovery in crude oil prices.



The rupee snapped its six-session winning streak and settled in the negative territory amid continued pressure from foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and elevated crude oil prices.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.90 against the American currency. In intraday trade, it touched a high of 94.75 and a low of 94.97 against the American unit.



The rupee settled at 94.92 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a loss of 3 paise from its previous close.



On Friday, the rupee stayed on an upward momentum for the sixth straight session and settled 10 paise higher at 94.89 against the US dollar, backed by the Reserve Bank of India's measures to curb spot dollar demand.