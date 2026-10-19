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Rubio to kick off 3-day visit to India on Tuesday

Mon, 19 October 2026
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will kick-start a three-day visit to India on Tuesday to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis.

Rubio's second India visit this year comes amid persistent friction in bilateral ties. During his earlier trip in May, he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar besides attending a Quad foreign ministers' meeting.

The US Secretary of State is expected to be accompanied by a large business delegation.

In their meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, Jaishankar and Rubio are expected to deliberate on ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The US Secretary of State is scheduled to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2:15 pm, according to the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

In addition to his meeting with Jaishankar, Rubio's engagements in Mumbai included laying a wreath at the Taj memorial to honour the victims of the 26/11 terror attack, which claimed the lives of over 160 people, including six US nationals.

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