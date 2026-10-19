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Restrictions lifted from Srinagar airport

Mon, 19 October 2026
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Operating hour restrictions imposed at Srinagar International Airport were withdrawn on Monday, officials said.

"Srinagar International Airport wishes to inform passengers and stakeholders that the previously imposed restrictions on airport operational hours, limiting operations to 0800 hrs to 1700 hrs, have been withdrawn," the officials of the Srinagar Airport said in a statement.

Restriction on airport operations beyond 5 pm hrs no longer applies, they said.

"The Winter Schedule 2026 will come into effect from 25 October 2026. Airlines are in the process of filing slots for late-evening flights to and from Srinagar, which is expected to enhance flight connectivity and provide greater flexibility to passengers during the winter season," the officials said.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status and timings with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport, they added.

The flight operations at Srinagar International Airport were restricted from 8 am to 5 pm from April this year for carrying out runway works.

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