Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Police officers transferred over Lucknow cafe owner's death

Mon, 19 October 2026
Share:
16:44
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Following the death of a Lucknow cafe owner's death, the area's DCP, ACP and SHO have been transferred. The accused in the case is on the run for 10th day.

28-year-old cafe owner Shiva Sharma allegedly fell from a balcony on October 9 in the Balu Adda area of Hazratganj. His alleged live-in partner partner, Shraddha Dubey, 31, a fashion model, her sister and their driver are key accused in the case.

Sharma has been on the run since the incident. The Lucknow police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey and another accused, Tanvir Ali alias Danish. The reward was further increased to 50,000.

Hazratganj SHO Vikram Singh has been transferred to Police Lines, while assistant commissioner of police Rajneesh Verma moved to the Crime Branch. The deputy commissioner of police (central) Vikrant Vir has been attached to the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow.

The police has not officially traced Shraddha's whereabouts. However, a video of an interview with her surfaced on Sunday.

In the earlier social media videos, she had claimed that Sharma died by suicide due to financial distress, which a debt of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. She added that he had spoken about ending his life if he could not repay the money.

Sharma's case became murder investigation after his family alleged that he had been assaulted and tortured before being pushed from the building.

The Hazratganj police have booked Shraddha, her sister Rashmi, their driver and two other people for murder.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police
LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police

Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?
Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?

Sunday's shooting incident in Juhu has raised questions about the security risks faced by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, whose predictable Sunday football routine and approachable nature with fans may have made him vulnerable to attack.

Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi
Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi

Three individuals, including a minor, suspected of involvement in the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car, were detained in Kota, Rajasthan, while attempting to flee to Nepal. The suspects, identified as Ritik and Rehan, were...

3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing
3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing

Three individuals have been detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, as police investigate the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China
Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China

An Army officer's wife has been booked in Jammu for alleged espionage, accused of using AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude to write analytical papers on sensitive national security issues for Chinese intelligence operatives. The...