Police officers transferred over Lucknow cafe owner's death

16:44

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI





-- REDIFF NEWS

Following the death of a Lucknow cafe owner's death, the area's DCP, ACP and SHO have been transferred. The accused in the case is on the run for 10th day.28-year-old cafe owner Shiva Sharma allegedly fell from a balcony on October 9 in the Balu Adda area of Hazratganj. His alleged live-in partner partner, Shraddha Dubey, 31, a fashion model, her sister and their driver are key accused in the case.Sharma has been on the run since the incident. The Lucknow police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey and another accused, Tanvir Ali alias Danish. The reward was further increased to 50,000.Hazratganj SHO Vikram Singh has been transferred to Police Lines, while assistant commissioner of police Rajneesh Verma moved to the Crime Branch. The deputy commissioner of police (central) Vikrant Vir has been attached to the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow.The police has not officially traced Shraddha's whereabouts. However, a video of an interview with her surfaced on Sunday.In the earlier social media videos, she had claimed that Sharma died by suicide due to financial distress, which a debt of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. She added that he had spoken about ending his life if he could not repay the money.Sharma's case became murder investigation after his family alleged that he had been assaulted and tortured before being pushed from the building.The Hazratganj police have booked Shraddha, her sister Rashmi, their driver and two other people for murder.