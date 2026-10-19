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Patient dies after Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing in Bangladesh

Mon, 19 October 2026
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14:10
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
A 56-year-old Indian woman Anjana Bhowmik died after the air ambulance carrying her made an emergency landing in Bangladesh. 

The emergency landing was due to a technical fault caused the aircraft's door to partially open mid-air. 

The air ambulance had two pilots, a patient, a doctor, a paramedic and two companions on board.

While all other occupants were safe, as per the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, the patient was taken to Kurmitola Multicare Specialised Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

It is not known whether the woman died because of the aircraft's technical malfunction or medical complications.

On October 18, Sunday, the Beechcraft King Air C90A aircraft, registered as VT-HYA, was flying from Agartala to Kolkata. While climbing through 12,000 feet, the airborne vehicle saw a technical problem, the state-owned BSS news agency reported.

With seven people on board, the aircraft landed safely at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 1:40 pm. 

The airport police station officer-in-Charge Kamrul Hasan Talukder said that Bhowmik died at the hospital on Sunday at 4:40 pm.

As per BSS, despite lacking the required clearance for an international landing, the Bangladeshi authorities assisted the air ambulance on humanitarian grounds. 

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka coordinated with Bangladeshi officials to facilitate the necessary diplomatic formalities.

The aircraft was operated by India's SKB Infracon Pvt Ltd and continues to remain at Dhaka airport.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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