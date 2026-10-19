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One shot in the head in Manipur clashes, ban orders clamped

Mon, 19 October 2026
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13:01
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Clashes broke out between two communities in Manipur's Thoubal district, killing one and injuring several others. 

A few houses and vehicles were also burnt in two areas in Thoubal.

The police informed that prohibitory orders restricting people from leaving their residences were imposed by the district authorities in the two affected areas.

A group of people allegedly started throwing stones at a nearby ground in Khangabok village, nearly 25 km south of Imphal, where a concert was underway. 

This was followed by stone-pelting between two communities at Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham.

Laishram Rakesh was shot in the head by unidentified miscreants and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. The injured suffering from cuts and bruises were also admitted in the hospital.

The two villages received additional state and central forces on Monday morning.

People were directed not to leave their homes form 11 pm on Sunday in Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham areas under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The duration of restriction has not been specified yet.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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