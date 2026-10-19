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No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police

Mon, 19 October 2026
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Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff seen in bandages after firing incident./ ANI on X
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff seen in bandages after firing incident./ ANI on X
None of the three accused held in the Tiger Shroff firing case is a minor, Mumbai Police said on Monday, adding that two assailants fired five to six rounds at the actor's car.

Addressing a press conference here, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said one of the accused is 18 years old and other two are 22 years old.

"Two accused are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. Two of the three arrested assailants had fired five to six rounds at Tiger Shroff's car," he said.

The DCP said the motorcycle used by them was found in Mumbai's Andheri area.

"No weapon was recovered from three suspects. We are bringing them to Mumbai from Rajasthan," he said.

Roshan said there was no complaint earlier of any threat to Tiger Shroff.

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