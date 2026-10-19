Mumbai police will not stop: Fadnavis on arrests in Tiger Shroff shooting

16:06

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pic: @Dev_Fadnavis/X

Three persons have been held in Rajasthan in connection with the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.



The actor escaped unhurt after two gunmen shot at him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, though his driver and another person sustained injuries.



"The accused fled towards Surat after the firing and subsequently boarded a train bound for Jaipur. Mumbai police tracked their movements, contacted Rajasthan police and secured their interception at Kota railway station with the assistance of the local police," Fadnavis told reporters in Sangli in western Maharashtra.



The accused are currently in custody, and police will bring them to Mumbai after completing necessary legal formalities, the CM added.



"The police have acted with great speed. As I said in the morning, Mumbai police will not stop until the roots of this incident are traced," Fadnavis said praising the metropolis's force.



A thorough probe will be conducted to find out the motive behind the firing and also identify others involved in the crime, he said.



"Everyone involved in this will be traced. No one will be spared," the CM asserted.



Responding to criticism from the Opposition over the law and order situation and demands for his resignation, Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio, said his government would respond through action.



"The Opposition has made allegations and is demanding my resignation. I believe I have answered them. We respond through action," he said in an apparent reference to the nabbing of the three persons in Rajasthan.