Mobile phone found inside Kannur prison

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Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels.com





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Kannur town police on Monday registered a case after a mobile phone was found inside the Kannur Central Prison after a complaint was filed by the prison department's joint superintendent the day before.The phone was found without a SIM card, and abandoned behind Cell No: 6 in the prison's CD Block.The police are investigating which prisoner was using the phone. The cyber cell will look into probe the matter by using its IMEI number.The state prison department has been carrying out intense inspections amid the recovery of mobile phones and drugs in Kannur prison.