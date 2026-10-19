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Mobile app to track govt staff's night-time attendance in K'taka

Mon, 19 October 2026
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12:34
Image Credit: Screen grab from Google Play App Store
Image Credit: Screen grab from Google Play App Store
The Karnataka government has introduced a geofencing-based night-time attendance system. 

Done through the 'Kartavya' mobile application, this initiative is aimed at making headquarters residency mandatory for its officials and ensure prompt public service.

Government officials and employees are required to remain accessible in their jurisdiction to enable timely service delivery.

The system will be set up on from November 1 on a pilot basis for all doctors working in taluk hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) under the health and family welfare department.

The doctors will have to remain within the geographic limits of the town or headquarters and mark their attendance through the Kartavya app after 9 pm everyday.

Officials on leave will have to record the reasons for their absence, or request permission on the app. Night-time attendance reports will be reviewed every month by commissioners and district health officers. 

Those officials not residing at their designated headquarters will face disciplinary action. 

This action will be taken because after proceedings by Upa Lokayukta, several employees were found absent from their designated headquarters and worked from distant places.

Even contractual and outsourced employees will be mandated to use the app to mark their attendance from December 1.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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