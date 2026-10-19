Mob attacks police, frees two accused held for carrying charas in Himachal

21:37

File image

A mob attacked a police team and took away two accused persons who were nabbed after charas (cannabis) was recovered from their possession in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.



The incident took place on Sunday in Jakrehad area of Lag Valley, infamous for charas. Following a tip-off, a police team intercepted two suspects on foot and recovered charas from their possession. The duo was on their way to Kullu, officials said on Monday.



As the news spread, a mob of about 40 people, including the woman pradhan, reached the spot. The mob attacked the police and took away the accused along with the bag loaded with drugs. However, the police managed to recover 508 grams of charas that had fallen on the road.



A case under Sections 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the pradhan and other unidentified people was registered.



Investigations are underway, the police added.