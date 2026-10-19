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Minor stripped, assaulted; petrol poured on private parts

Mon, 19 October 2026
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IIMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
IIMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
A video from Latur, Maharashtra, has gone viral, where a group is seen stripping a minor, beating him with belts, and then pouring petrol on his private parts. 

The police have launched a probe into this matter and one of the four accused seen in the video has been arrested.

A police official informed on October 18 that the crime was allegedly committed within the MIDC police station's jurisdiction over two months ago. 

The video of the assault surfaced on social media on Sunday and went viral. The police have instructed that it not be circulated since it involved a minor, and doing so would invite penal action

A case of attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered at the MIDC police station.

The police have appealed to the public not to share or circulate the video, warning that it could reveal the identity of the minor victim, which is a punishable offence.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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