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Manipur: Search op launched after militants kill 3 villagers

Mon, 19 October 2026
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22:04
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Security forces launched a combing operation with sniffer dogs and drones in the Sunurok hills of Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday, while helicopters were deployed for surveillance after suspected militants ambushed 14 Meitei men collecting firewood, killing three of them.

The killings triggered protests by locals who placed two bodies outside the chief minister's residence here and staged a demonstration. Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

Addressing the media, ADGP (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said, "Around 9.40 am on Monday, unidentified militants opened fire on a group of 14 Meitei villagers who were engaged in cutting and transporting firewood. The exact spot is Sunurok hills under Sagolmang Police Station."

"Three individuals died in the incident while three more sustained injuries and they are now under medical care," the police officer said.

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