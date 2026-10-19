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L K Advani discharged from Delhi hospital

Mon, 19 October 2026
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BJP veteran leader L K Advani was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Monday after his medical condition improved.

Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on October 16 with a chest infection and was under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant in neurology. He showed improvement in his medical condition, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

The hospital had earlier said that the 98-year-old leader was in the intensive care unit (ICU), where his condition was stable, and he remained under close medical observation.

According to sources, Advani was admitted to the hospital around 7.30 pm on Friday.

Advani served as the BJP president on multiple occasions and was India's deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004. He played a key role in the party's rise as a major national political force.

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