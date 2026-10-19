KJo's 'Student Of The Year' gets a web series spinoff

18:24

Pic: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram





Maya described the project as something stripped to its bones and reimagined as a thriller competition web-series.



"Karan Johar has put his faith in my voice and vision and I'm excited to have fun with this genre. The web series format is giving us a wide canvas for the conversations we want to have with our youth. We had so much fun with the music of the show," she said, praising Kapoor.



Johar, who launched the original SOTY in 2012 with Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, returns as the producer on the project.



Johar released the second Student of the Year movie in 2019 with Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Karan Johar's college romance franchiseis getting a darker web-series spin off in, starring Shanaya Kapoor.JioHotstar on Monday unveiled the first look of the series. Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series will start streaming from November 13.