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Karnataka ex-deputy CM Eshwarappa alleges receiving threat calls

Mon, 19 October 2026
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Former Karnataka deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday alleged that he received two threat calls and has approached the police seeking an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to reporters here, expelled BJP leader Eshwarappa recalled that he received two calls on October 17 one at 8.49 pm and the other at 10.49 pm.

Police said they have received a complaint in this regard and that the matter is under investigation.

Eshwarappa alleged that the manner of both callers appeared threatening and said he has brought the matter to the attention of the district superintendent of police and urged the authorities to identify the callers and take appropriate action.

"I have not specifically sought security. That is for the government to decide. However, there must be an investigation, and appropriate action must be taken against the two persons after identifying them," he said.

Eshwarappa added that he had received similar threatening calls in the past and had lodged complaints with the police on those occasions as well.

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