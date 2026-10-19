Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Kala Hiran' producer says gangsters chased him in Haryana

Mon, 19 October 2026
Share:
13:04
Amit Jani
Amit Jani
Film producer Amit Jani has alleged that his vehicle was chased by unknown individuals in Sonipat in Haryana and they attempted to stop it at gunpoint.

The filmmaker stated the incident took place when he was returning from Jammu to Noida along with some others, in an SUV, on Sunday evening, according to the complaint.

Jani, in a post on X in Hindi, said his driver saved his life by speeding away and entering a police station in Sonipat.


According to the complaint, a white car chased the SUV for a considerable distance and overtook it. 

The driver of the white car then signalled the SUV to stop by taking out his hand from the vehicle. Later, that driver also flashed a weapon.

Sensing danger in the wake of threats received in the past, Jani, sitting in the SUV, asked his driver to drive the car fast, and they immediately informed the police on the emergency helpline "112".

The white car chased the Defender vehicle till the Kundli-Palwal-Manesar highway, the complaint read.

When contacted, a Sonipat police official said the matter was being investigated.

Jani has produced the controversial film Udaipur Files. He is also a producer and writer on Kala Hiran, a film whose release is stuck after Salman Khan filed a suit against it.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police
LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police

Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?
Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?

Sunday's shooting incident in Juhu has raised questions about the security risks faced by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, whose predictable Sunday football routine and approachable nature with fans may have made him vulnerable to attack.

Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi
Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi

Three individuals, including a minor, suspected of involvement in the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car, were detained in Kota, Rajasthan, while attempting to flee to Nepal. The suspects, identified as Ritik and Rehan, were...

3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing
3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing

Three individuals have been detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, as police investigate the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China
Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China

An Army officer's wife has been booked in Jammu for alleged espionage, accused of using AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude to write analytical papers on sensitive national security issues for Chinese intelligence operatives. The...