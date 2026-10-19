'Kala Hiran' producer says gangsters chased him in Haryana

जम्मू से नोयडा लौट रहे फ़िल्म निर्माता अमित जानी का सोनीपत मे अज्ञात बदमाशों द्वारा पीछा, अमित जानी की डिफेन्डर का पीछा करके हथियार के दम पे गाडी रोकने का प्रयास.. चालक ने डिफेन्डर को भगाकर कुंडली थाने मे घुसाकार जान बचाई @police_haryana @HMOIndia @cmohry @igrohtak @DGPHaryana — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) October 18, 2026





The driver of the white car then signalled the SUV to stop by taking out his hand from the vehicle. Later, that driver also flashed a weapon.



Sensing danger in the wake of threats received in the past, Jani, sitting in the SUV, asked his driver to drive the car fast, and they immediately informed the police on the emergency helpline "112".



The white car chased the Defender vehicle till the Kundli-Palwal-Manesar highway, the complaint read.



When contacted, a Sonipat police official said the matter was being investigated.



Jani has produced the controversial film Udaipur Files. He is also a producer and writer on Kala Hiran, a film whose release is stuck after Salman Khan filed a suit against it.

According to the complaint, a white car chased the SUV for a considerable distance and overtook it.