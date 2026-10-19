Jubin Nautiyal's father Ramsharan is back in Congress after 12 years

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Ramsharan Nautiyal. Image Credit: @ANINewsUP/ X





-- REDIFF NEWS

Former BJP leader Ramsharan Nautiyal, also the father of noted Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal joined the Congress on Monday.Ramsharan Nautiyal has been associated with the Congress in the past as well; he left the party about 12 years ago to join the BJP.His switch to the Congress comes ahead of the assembly polls early in 2027.He was inducted into the party on Monday in the presence of AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya in New Delhi.In 2022, Nautiyal was defeated when he contested the election on a BJP ticket from the Chakrata assembly constituency in Uttarakhand. He has also previously served as the chairperson of the Dehradun District Panchayat."Today, Ramsharan Nautiyal has joined the Congress party. I welcome him into the fold. We are confident that his presence will bolster the Congress party," Ganesh Godiyal said.