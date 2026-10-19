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India, Saudi Arabia review proposed grid connection project

Mon, 19 October 2026
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India and Saudi Arabia on Monday reviewed the progress of the proposed electrical grid interconnection project between the two nations, an official statement said.

Power secretary Pankaj Agarwal held a video conference on Monday with Nasser Al-Qahtani, Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Energy for Electricity Affairs, reviewing progress on the proposed India-Saudi Arabia electrical grid interconnection, which has the potential to become a landmark project in this sector, the ministry of power said.

The power ministry said discussions focused on the progress of the proposed electrical interconnection between India and Saudi Arabia, which holds significant potential to deepen bilateral energy cooperation.

Both sides exchanged views on the way forward and underscored the importance of sustained engagement to advance the initiative.

The two sides also explored opportunities to broaden cooperation in other areas of mutual interest in the power sector, with an emphasis on technical collaboration, knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices.

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