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I can act too, says Amruta Fadnavis

Mon, 19 October 2026
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18:52
Singer and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis performs at the Walk of Honour during the Global Peace Honours 2025, organised by the Divyaj Foundation at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Singer and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis performs at the Walk of Honour during the Global Peace Honours 2025, organised by the Divyaj Foundation at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Amruta Fadnavis says that whenever she sings she sing with all her feelings.

She made this statement in a podcast interview with RJ Malishka for redfm India.

Asked she acted very well too in the Don't Stop - Maari Mahisagar song, the Maharashtra chief minister's wife said, "I know what kind of feelings I am showcasing in the song. So similarly I can act too. I have done this since my childhood so it is easy for me." 

"I have tried singing in every language in terms of vocals. Be it Sanskrit, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi."

Speaking about the Maari Mahisagar song, Amruta said, "This is festive season song. And this is for the garba season. I liked the beat because this is a very traditional folk song. They twisted it and I said yes to do the song as an experiment."

--Rediff News 

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