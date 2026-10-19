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Hyderabad airport's X account restored, ops unaffected

Mon, 19 October 2026
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18:01
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The official X account of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad faced an "unauthorised access" on Monday and was restored quickly.

The IT team immediately detected the breach, initiated measures and recovered the account.

"RGIA Hyderabad promptly addressed an instance of unauthorised access to its official X account. The account has been restored and is fully operational. The incident has been reported to the relevant cybercrime authorities and X, and a detailed investigation is underway," the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) said in a statement.

The X account is not integrated with airport systems. Therefore, there is no impact on airport operations, passenger services, or operational systems, it said.

During the period of unauthorised access, no operational systems were impacted, and the incident was proactively contained, GHIAL sources said.

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