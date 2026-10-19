Hyderabad airport's X account hacked, no impact on operations

14:42

Image Credit: @RGIAHyd/ X





-- REDIFF NEWS

On October 19, the official X account of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad was hacked, with posts promoting a cryptocurrency-related rewards programme reportedly appearing.However, as soon as the IT department detected the issue, the team immediately initiated measures and recovered the account.Since the X account is not integrated with airport systems, there was no impact on airport operations, passenger services, or operational systems, a statement from the airport said."RGIA Hyderabad promptly addressed an instance of unauthorised access to its official X account. The account has been restored and is fully operational. The incident has been reported to the relevant cybercrime authorities and X, and a detailed investigation is underway," the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) said in a statement.