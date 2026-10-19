HDFC Bank results fail to cheer markets, shares down by 2%

16:41

Pic: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Shares of HDFC Bank declined over 2 per cent on Monday after its September quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.



The stock dipped 2.27 per cent to settle at Rs 711.60 on the BSE, despite a positive beginning. During the day, it fell 2.84 per cent to Rs 707.40.



At the NSE, it edged lower by 2.31 per cent to end at Rs 712.



The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 25,440.68 crore to Rs 10,97,187.39 crore.



The stock was a major drag for the equity market. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 876.37 points, or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 73,852.90. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 257.20 points, or 1.11 per cent, to end at 22,888.95.



The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 5.55 per cent increase in consolidated profit for the September quarter to Rs 20,700 crore, pointing out that the impact on treasury operations restricted profit growth.



The bank is in the middle of a leadership transition that will see ICICI Group veteran Anup Bagchi taking over as managing director and chief executive later this month, becoming the first outsider to don the mantle.



It also announced that incumbent Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha has decided to leave.



"The principal domestic trigger was the market's response to weekend bank earnings. Despite headline profit growth, investors focused on margin pressure, higher operating costs and weaker treasury income, leading to selling in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and other private lenders," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.



In the quarter under review, HDFC Bank's net profit grew 4.7 per cent to Rs 19,510 crore on a standalone basis.



The bank said excluding the treasury performance, the profit after tax showed a growth of 12.6 per cent year-on-year.