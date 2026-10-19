Govt of India just earned Rs 500 cr through selling scrap

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Photo : ANI Photo





-- Rediff News

During the current Special Swachhata Campaign 6.0, which began on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), the Centre has generated Rs 491.28 crore from the sale of scrap; this represents a 61 percent increase over the Rs 304.72 crore generated during the same time frame last year, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.In addition to generatng revenue, the campaign has resulted in the release of 116 lakh square feet of space at various government offices where departments have been able to remove old/unused items and make better use of office space.According to data provided by the Personnel Ministry, the Ministry of Railways was one of the largest contributors to the campaign's success with Rs 425.06 crore being generated via scrap sales alone as of October 19. As of october 19, there are 8.34 lakh cleanliness sites that have come under the scope of the Special Swachhata Campaign 6.0; this is nearly four times the number of sites (2.75 lakh) that were freed up during the same time frame last year.Singh stated that while initially focused on removing paper-based documentation, the scope of the campaign has evolved to address issues such as e-waste management, the removal of outdated equipment/materials and the resolution of outstanding citizen complaints.Singh encouraged all government departments to participate in future campaigns, to enhance their ability to recycle waste products and to resolve any pending citizen complaints.The campaign will end on October 31.