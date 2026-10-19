Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Govt of India just earned Rs 500 cr through selling scrap

Mon, 19 October 2026
Share:
19:12
Photo : ANI Photo
Photo : ANI Photo
During the current Special Swachhata Campaign 6.0, which began on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), the Centre has generated Rs 491.28 crore from the sale of scrap; this represents a 61 percent increase over the Rs 304.72 crore generated during the same time frame last year, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. 

In addition to generatng revenue, the campaign has resulted in the release of 116 lakh square feet of space at various government offices where departments have been able to remove old/unused items and make better use of office space.

According to data provided by the Personnel Ministry, the Ministry of Railways was one of the largest contributors to the campaign's success with Rs 425.06 crore being generated via scrap sales alone as of October 19. As of october 19, there are 8.34 lakh cleanliness sites that have come under the scope of the Special Swachhata Campaign 6.0; this is nearly four times the number of sites (2.75 lakh) that were freed up during the same time frame last year. 

Singh stated that while initially focused on removing paper-based documentation, the scope of the campaign has evolved to address issues such as e-waste management, the removal of outdated equipment/materials and the resolution of outstanding citizen complaints.

Singh encouraged all government departments to participate in future campaigns, to enhance their ability to recycle waste products and to resolve any pending citizen complaints.

The campaign will end on October 31.

-- Rediff News

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police
LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police

Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?
Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?

Sunday's shooting incident in Juhu has raised questions about the security risks faced by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, whose predictable Sunday football routine and approachable nature with fans may have made him vulnerable to attack.

Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi
Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi

Three individuals, including a minor, suspected of involvement in the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car, were detained in Kota, Rajasthan, while attempting to flee to Nepal. The suspects, identified as Ritik and Rehan, were...

3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing
3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing

Three individuals have been detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, as police investigate the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China
Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China

An Army officer's wife has been booked in Jammu for alleged espionage, accused of using AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude to write analytical papers on sensitive national security issues for Chinese intelligence operatives. The...