Got 4 death threats in past 2 months: Baba Siddique's son

10:00

Nationalist Congress Party MLC Zeeshan Siddique on Sunday raised concerns over security lapses in Maharashtra, alleging that he had received four death threats in the past two months without any enhancement in his security, amid renewed concerns following the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.



Speaking to ANI, Siddique questioned the state's security arrangements and called for stringent measures to protect public figures and ordinary citizens. He also demanded further investigation into the murder of his father, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui, in 2024, and sought the return of fugitive gangster Anmol Bishnoi to India for questioning.



Siddique said his family had made efforts to urge the US government to facilitate Anmol Bishnoi's return to India, but the Mumbai Police had not yet had the opportunity to interrogate him.



"Whether it is the Bishnoi gang or any other, including Anmol Bishnoi, we have made every possible effort. My family and I have urged the US government to facilitate the return of Anmol Bishnoi to India. Despite this, the Mumbai Police have not even had the opportunity to interrogate him," he said.



He further demanded direct custodial questioning of jailed syndicate leader Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with Baba Siddiqui's murder.



"As for Lawrence Bishnoi, I believe he is currently held in a jail in Gujarat. We strongly advocate for his interrogation as well. If there are claims that he was involved in my father's murder, it is crucial to uncover who the mastermind was," he said.



Raising concerns over the safety of public figures and citizens, Siddique questioned whether the repeated incidents of firing and threats indicated shortcomings in the state's law enforcement and intelligence systems.



He also claimed that he has received four threats in the past two months. Despite this, his security has not been increased.



"If actors, politicians, and businessmen are not safe in Mumbai, how can the general public be? I have received four threats in the last two months, yet my security has not been increased. Is the government waiting for Zeeshan Siddique to be shot before they consider enhancing security? This is deeply unfortunate, and I believe the government must take the strictest possible measures," he said.



Furthermore, Siddiqui underlined that he is still waiting for justice in the 2024 murder case of his father, Baba Siddiqui.



"It is highly unfortunate that such things occur in a city like Mumbai, a city often called the 'city of dreams.' My father was murdered; this happened in 2024, and even now, we are still seeking justice everywhere; we remain hopeful for justice. But this should never have happened. It is crucial for the government to provide an answer," he said.



He further asked, "If I, as an MLA, receive constant threats and my security is not increased, then how can the general public possibly feel safe?"



Targeting the State government, he noted that the recurring violent attacks continue to shatter public trust in law enforcement across the city.