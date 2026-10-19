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Gangotri shrine to shut for winter on November 10

Mon, 19 October 2026
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The portals of the Gangotri shrine will close for the winter season on November 10, coinciding with the festival of Annakoot, in accordance with prescribed religious rituals.

Following this, devotees will be able to offer prayers to Goddess Ganga at the Ganga Temple in Mukhba, which serves as her winter abode.

On Monday, office-bearers of the Gangotri Temple Committee determined the precise, ritually sanctioned time (muhurat) for the closure of the portals.

Gangotri Temple Committee President Dharmanand Semwal and Secretary Suresh Semwal said that, in keeping with tradition, the portals of Gangotri Dham will be closed for the winter on November 10 at 12.05 pm, an auspicious moment occurring during an Amrit Bela, considered a highly auspicious time.

Following the closure of the portals, the Utsav Doli or ceremonial palanquin of Goddess Ganga, will depart for the Ganga Temple in Mukhba, accompanied by a traditional procession.

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