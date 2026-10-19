Fairfax Deal: 2-Day IDBI Bank Strike

09:40

The United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees (UFIOE), comprising the All India IDBI Officers' Association and the All India Industrial Development Bank Employees' Association, has issued a strike notice to the bank's management under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.



The strike will be observed across the bank's branches and offices nationwide on November 2 and 3 on the proposed 60.72 per cent stake sale in IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Group.



The forum has demanded that the government halt the proposed sale and acquire at least 6 per cent equity in IDBI Bank, either from LIC or via the market, to maintain its shareholding at a minimum of 51 per cent.



It said this would honour assurances made in Parliament in December 2003 that the government would maintain majority ownership of the bank.



The forum has also sought written statutory assurances that existing service conditions, welfare measures, and reservation policies would be protected.



It has also demanded the continuation of industry-level wage revisions and pension benefits. In the event of the sale going through, it has sought an option for the staff to transfer to PSBs, with their service, scale, seniority, salary and superannuation benefits protected. It has also sought the absorption of outsourced and contractual staff employed by IDBI Bank.



The forum has opposed the proposed sale on the grounds that it would affect the bank's public sector character despite its financial turnaround.



The union has also raised concerns about the implications of privatisation for depositors, farmers, small borrowers and employees. It said the bank had supported industrial development and implemented government welfare schemes, including those related to financial inclusion and social security.



The forum has appealed to bank employees, trade unions, customers, depositors and civil society organisations to support its agitation. It said it remained open to dialogue with the government and the bank's management but warned that the agitation could be intensified, including through a longer or indefinite strike, if its demands remained unresolved.



-- Business Standard