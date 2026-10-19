Explosive-laden pick-up van blows up in Rajasthan; driver dead

19:26

A van laden with explosives was blown to bits in Bhilwara district on Monday, killing the driver, the police said.



The blast's impact was seen in shattered windowpanes, damaged doors, and cracks in the walls of the neighbouring houses.



The vehicle was flung about 10 feet away, its tyres even further, the police said.



The incident occurred around 11.30 am in Agucha village under the Gulabpura Police Station area.



Gulabpura SHO Sanjay Gurjar identified the driver as Atmaram Gurjar, a resident of Sawai Madhopur. His body was found buried under debris.



The explosion took place in a compound where the van laden with explosives used in blowing up mines was parked.



Bundi resident Ramdev Khatik owns the compound, Sanjay Gurjar said.



The SHO said police tried to contact Ramdev Khatik, but his mobile phone was switched off.



Residents rushed out of their houses as they heard the sound of the blast. Many even tried to put out the fire.