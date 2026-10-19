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Delhi sees its coldest night so far at 17.1 C

Mon, 19 October 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
The onset of winter is upon north India, with Delhi recording its coldest night so far on October 18, Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 17.1 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below the season's normal.

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the minimum temperature during the day was also 1.5 degrees Celsius lower than the day before.

the IMD informed on Monday that 16.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Palam. Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded a low of 16.8 degrees Celsius each, also two degrees below normal. The Ridge station also was 1.8 degrees below normal with a minimum temperature of 17.7 degree Celcius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning stood at 118, in the 'satisfactory' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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