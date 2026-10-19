Delhi cop arrested for alleged kidnapping, ransom demand

21:07

A constable posted with the North Delhi cyber cell has been arrested along with an associate for allegedly kidnapping a person and demanding ransom, police sources said on Monday.



The accused, Moin Ali, was arrested by the Kotwali police station of north district following an investigation into the case, they said.



The constable has also been suspended from service and sent to jail, the sources said.



Police initiated a probe after receiving information about the alleged kidnapping. During the investigation, technical intelligence helped the police team trace the accused's alleged involvement in the crime.



Based on the leads gathered, the police team arrested Ali and his associate on Sunday. Police are now searching for two more suspects allegedly linked to the case.



Further investigation is underway to establish the role of all those involved in the alleged kidnapping and extortion.