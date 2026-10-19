CPI-M moves HC over attempt to remove Durga Puja bookstall

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Alleging that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and police attempted to remove a temporary bookstall set up by the party in Jadavpur, the CPI-M on Monday moved the Calcutta high court.The CPI-M alleged that the temporary bookstall was targeted claiming that its permission application to set it up had not been considered by the authorities.Seeking an urgent hearing of the petition, CPI-M lawyer Shamim Ahmed informed that the matter will be mentioned before the HC on October 22.The petition sought directions to restrain the KMC and police from taking action to remove the bookstall during Durga Pooja festivities, informed Ahmed.The party other Left parties had also been setting up bookstalls near Durga Puja pandals at several places across West Bengal for decades.