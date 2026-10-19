Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CPI-M moves HC over attempt to remove Durga Puja bookstall

Mon, 19 October 2026
Share:
16:15
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Alleging that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and police attempted to remove a temporary bookstall set up by the party in Jadavpur, the CPI-M on Monday moved the Calcutta high court.

The CPI-M alleged that the temporary bookstall was targeted claiming that its permission application to set it up had not been considered by the authorities.

Seeking an urgent hearing of the petition, CPI-M lawyer Shamim Ahmed informed that the matter will be mentioned before the HC on October 22.

The petition sought directions to restrain the KMC and police from taking action to remove the bookstall during Durga Pooja festivities, informed Ahmed.

The party other Left parties had also been setting up bookstalls near Durga Puja pandals at several places across West Bengal for decades.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police
LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police

Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?
Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?

Sunday's shooting incident in Juhu has raised questions about the security risks faced by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, whose predictable Sunday football routine and approachable nature with fans may have made him vulnerable to attack.

Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi
Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi

Three individuals, including a minor, suspected of involvement in the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car, were detained in Kota, Rajasthan, while attempting to flee to Nepal. The suspects, identified as Ritik and Rehan, were...

3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing
3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing

Three individuals have been detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, as police investigate the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China
Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China

An Army officer's wife has been booked in Jammu for alleged espionage, accused of using AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude to write analytical papers on sensitive national security issues for Chinese intelligence operatives. The...