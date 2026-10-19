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Court denies anticipatory bail to professor accused of rape

Mon, 19 October 2026
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A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to a university professor accused of raping a former student and threatening to circulate her objectionable videos, saying that the WhatsApp chats between them indicated coercion and intimidation rather than merely a past consensual relationship.

"In case the accused is granted anticipatory bail, there is a substantial risk of influencing or threatening the victim, risk of tampering with the electronic evidence and possibility of repetition of threats or coercive contact," additional sessions judge Gomati Manocha said.

The court, which was hearing a plea moved by the professor, directed that the investigation be assigned to a named senior police officer to ensure a fair probe and preservation of electronic evidence.

It also asked the investigating officer to examine the allegation that the accused or his associates are pressurising the prosecutrix not to pursue the case.

In an order dated October 12, the court said, "This court considers it necessary, in the interest of justice, that the investigation be assigned to a named senior officer so that proper investigation can be done to obtain and preserve original mobile phonesâ€¦. to ensure fairness to both the victim and the accused."

The court said the alleged creation of objectionable recordings and threats to make them viral raised concerns about the possibility of witness tampering and continued pressure on the complainant.

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