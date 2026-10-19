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CISF jawan nabs 'suspicious' man at Delhi Metro station

Mon, 19 October 2026
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A man who suspiciously tried to slip out of a Delhi Metro station after security checks was caught by a CISF jawan in a dramatic chase.

Officials said that the incident took place on Sunday at the Jama Masjid station. The central paramilitary force guarding the network posted a 27-second video, sourced from CCTV cameras, on its X handle.

The CISF said in the post that it recovered an "unidentified semi-solid substance", concealed in a stitched portion of the man's undergarment, kept in his bag. He was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

The officials added that they suspect that the semi-solid substance could be gold paste while a probe to identify the object is underway.

The edited video shows CISF security personnel frisking the man. 

Afterwards, the man picked up his bag from the X-ray baggage scanner and then swiftly ran out using the women's frisking enclosure.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, observing the man's "suspicious" movements, noticed him slipping out. The jawan threw away the metal detector he was holding and ran behind him.

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