Chinta ka vishay hai: BJP MP on firing at Tiger Shroff

12:35

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has expressed shock over the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.



Speaking to the media at Patna airport, Ravi condemned the shocking incident, calling it a matter of concern.



"Bhaut dukhad hua...chinta ka vishay hai (It is very sad and a matter of great concern). We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will take place, and those found guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment. It is a deeply concerning and serious matter," the BJP MP said.



"Tiger is a very innocent person. I pray to Mahadev and Mata Rani to protect him," he said.



Three unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening.



The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.



On Monday, three suspects were detained in Rajasthan's Kota from a train coming from Mumbai.