BSE Sensex top losers today

18:07

Benchmark equity indices ended sharply lower on Monday after a two-day rally, with the Sensex tumbling 876.37 points and the Nifty dropping to 22,888.95, dragged by private lenders HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, and weak global trends.



The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 876.37 points, or 1.17 percent, to settle at 73,852.90. During the day, it crashed 1,020.73 points, or 1.36 percent, to 73,708.54.



The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 257.20 points, or 1.11 percent, to end at 22,888.95.



From the 30 Sensex firms, Axis Bank declined 3.85 percent despite the private sector lender reporting a 39.4 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,704.67 crore in the second quarter of FY 2026-27, supported by higher core income and improvement in asset quality.



UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Trent, NTPC and HDFC Bank were also among the major laggards.