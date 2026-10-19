BSE, NSE to conduct Diwali muhurat trading on Nov 8

18:10

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

According to the circulars issued by the exchanges on Monday, October 19, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct their special Muhurat trading session on November 8, on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan, from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.



The 70-minute trading window will be preceded by a block deal session from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm and a regular pre-open session from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm.



The exchanges have also laid down separate rules for initial public offerings (IPOs), relisted shares, illiquid securities and securities eligible for the closing auction session.



During the regular pre-open session, investors will be able to place, modify and cancel both limit and market orders between 2:05 pm and 2:10 pm. From 2:10 pm to 2:15 pm, only limit orders will be permitted.



Order matching and trade confirmation will take place between 2:15 pm and 2:17 pm, followed by a buffer period until continuous trading begins at 2:20 pm.



-- REDIFF NEWS