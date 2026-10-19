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Bollywood actors being targeted for publicity, to spread terror: Maha minister

Mon, 19 October 2026
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19:09
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat/File image
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat/File image
Bollywood actors are being targeted for publicity and to spread terror but the Maharashtra government will defeat all such efforts, state minister Sanjay Shirsat said on Monday in the backdrop of the firing incident on Tiger Shroff.

Speaking at a press conference here, the Shiv Sena minister said the state government has taken serious note of the incident, adding that deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had visited the spot and also met Shroff.

"Strict action will be taken in this case. Efforts are going on to spread terror. Actors from Bollywood are being targeted for publicity. But the government will not let this happen. The government will uproot all such efforts," Shirsat said.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

During the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state between 1995 and 1999, when BJP leader Gopinath Munde was home minister, police had succeeded in breaking the back of gangs, resulting in many criminals fleeing the country, Shirsat said.

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