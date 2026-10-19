Bike-borne men open fire at trader's factory in Delhi over extortion demand

22:20

Two bike-borne men allegedly opened fire at a tiles trader's factory and a parked vehicle in northwest Delhi's Pooth Khurd area on Monday, apparently to intimidate him over a suspected extortion demand of around Rs 2 crore, the police said.



No one was injured in the incident which took place around 4 pm, they said.



According to preliminary information, the two accused, who were wearing helmets, opened fire before fleeing the spot. Bullet marks were found on the factory gate and a parked vehicle, police said.



The incident came to light after police received information about the firing. A police team rushed to the spot, and senior officers also visited and inspected the scene.



Police are examining the spot and scanning CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas to identify and trace the accused. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the incident, the police said.