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Bengal deploys doctors at five major Kolkata puja pandals after stampede

Mon, 19 October 2026
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On high alert after the death of 19 people in a stampede here, the West Bengal health department has decided to deploy doctors at five crowd-puller Durga Puja pandals of the metropolis to ensure quick medical care in case of any eventuality.

Leaves of doctors, health workers and all administrative officials have been cancelled. IAS officers on leave have been asked to rejoin duty immediately.

The order stated that teams, including medical officers and doctors of the rank of assistant professor, would be stationed at the five pandals from 5 pm to 6 am from October 19 to October 21, when Durga Puja ends.

Doctors from the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital will be deployed at nearby Santosh Mitra Square, while a team of medicos from the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital will be stationed at the Tala Prattoy puja pandal.

Teams from the Medical College will cover the famed College Square Durga Puja, those from the National Medical College will be deployed at Ekdalia Evergreen, and doctors from SSKM Hospital will be on duty at Chetla Agrani pandal.

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