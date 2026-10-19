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Barbara Palvin Walked The Ramp 6 Weeks Postpartum

Mon, 19 October 2026
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Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Barbara Palvin made a triumphant return to the Victoria's Secret show runway, six weeks postpartum. 

She embraced winter-fantasy glam in a shimmering white corset encrusted with crystals, paired with a matching high-slit underwear. 

A flowing sheer train and dramatic, snowflake-like wings amplified the ethereal effect. 

Walking a month after giving birth to her daughter, Sylvie Sprouse, Barbara's appearance added a powerful conversation about motherhood and representation to the show. 

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