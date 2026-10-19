Baby orangutan rescued in 2024 repatriated to Indonesia

17:04

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash





-- REDIFF NEWS

A baby orangutan rescued in India in 2024 was repatriated to Indonesia on October 19, Monday.The Indian embassy said that wildlife authorities and CITES Management Authorities of both countries worked together to rescue the orangutan of Sumatran origin.The animal had been receiving veterinary care and appropriate habitat facilities from Indian wildlife authorities since its rescue.The Indian government made a special gesture by waiving all costs incurred for the orangutan's care before repatriation.Officials from the Consulate General of India attended a reception organised by Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry as the orangutan was repatriated from Gujarat and arrived at Kualanamu International Airport in Medan.Meanwhile, five young orangutans rescued in Odisha in September are also set to be repatriated after confirmation of their species and origin.The five rescued animals are currently receiving veterinary care at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.